Loudoun County government may look for a “formal agreement” before pursuing any future public facilities in the Town of Purcellville following a years-long ordeal during which county projects were delayed for years, the Town Council inserted itself into routine administrative approvals and broke its own ordinances and likely state law, and Loudoun taxpayers lost millions of dollars.
For now, the county government has given up on most of its projects in Purcellville, abandoning them or moving them outside of town, including a sports complex, new road connection to Woodgrove High School, commuter park-and-ride, and eventual replacement for the Purcellville library. Those projects faced pandemic-era delays in town government, then were delayed further by the Town Council and Planning Commission.
The chaos in town hall came to a head with a new Town Council majority taking office that cast suspicion on the county’s projects and often publicly denigrated and spun conspiracy theories about its own town staff. In the first 100 days of its term, Purcellville lost four senior staffers, including the town manager, zoning administrator, town attorney and most recently interim town manager, who quit abruptly in the middle of a council meeting.
In an April 14 letter to the Purcellville Town Council, Loudoun County Attorney Leo Rogers wrote the county is “disappointed,” pointing out the ordeal was capped off by the town not following its own ordinance on notifying the applicant of their decision following the council’s vote to first approve the commuter lot, then days later reverse itself and deny those plans. That decision also likely cost $3.6 million in state funding that had been awarded for that project.
“Neither the Town Council nor the Planning Commission understood the Town’s land use approval process, the administrative process for approving plats; and ignored Town staff’s analyses and recommendations on the applications,” Rogers wrote. “This was evidenced by the Town’s failure to process the County’s applications in a timely fashion, the Town’s failure to administratively approve deeds and plats for County land acquisitions without justification, the misrepresentations made by Council and Commission members regarding the applications (despite contrary analysis provided by Town staff), and the Town Council’s arbitrary and capricious decision to rescind its vote approving the applications.”
He also pointed to state code requiring those zoning decisions to be made within 12 months, and that the Planning Commission act on commission permits within 60 days—the county’s projects languished for more than two years. He also said the council stepped outside its authority when it did deny those applications—“It is not proper to deny a land use application due to members of Council being ‘confused’ or because the County purchased other property.”
County supervisors in February voted to buy 142 acres just outside town limits for $6.9 million. That site is planned for a new Western Loudoun Recreation Center, as well as the sports complex and eventual library.
Rogers wrote the county was motivated to buy that land “to ensure that the residents of Purcellville may still benefit from County projects despite the Town’s actions.”
The county still has one project waiting on Town Council action: a planned Rt. 7/Rt. 690 interchange, which would connect the two roads and create a new entrance and exit from town onto Rt. 7. That is also partly funded with $9.6 million of state money, which county staff members have warned for months is threatened by the project’s continued delays. Although there are no legislative decisions before the Town Council, the county is waiting on the town to schedule a public hearing necessary due to a flood plain on the land, according to Design Program Manager Mark Hoffman.
County staff members and supervisors have said if the town shows no signs of progress, they may proceed with the project without the one ramp that would be affected by that delay, the eastbound exit from Rt. 7 onto Rt. 690 south.
“At some point, we need to make a decision as to whether or not we think we can work with the town, and the town is going to release that easement, in which case we can build the interchange as it is currently designed and permitted, or if they are not going to do that, we have the option of removing the offramp,” County Administrator Tim Hemstreet told the county finance committee April 11.
The county has offered work on the site to address concerns around that floodplain from the town Planning Commission, he said.
“We have proposed to do those improvements. We are just waiting for a time as to when the town is willing to talk to us,” he said.
Who is Leo Rogers to pass judgment on Purcellville's town council in such a harsh manner? Leaking that letter seems very immature to me. I don't think Mr. Rogers' inflammatory words help facilitate dialogue between Purcellville & Loudoun County. Please do better, Mr. Rogers & Loudoun County!
Everything Mr. Rogers states is backed up by facts. No one "leaked" the letter, it's a matter of public record of correspondence between public bodies (the County and the Town). I appreciate having the long list of how this Council and Planning Commission readily available in one article. You might want to consider not being an apologist for the crapstorm this Council has created.
