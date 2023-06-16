The Loudoun Freedom Center will take over the historic Union Street School property in Leesburg, with plans to return it to its original purpose: educating young people.
The two-story school building, formerly known as the Leesburg Training Center and the Leesburg Colored School, was opened in 1884 in the Jim Crow era as an elementary school for Black children. It closed as a school in 1958 with the opening of Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Leesburg. Loudoun County Public Schools then used the Union Street School building for storage for 60 years. It was added to the Virginia Landmarks Register last year, and is also on the National Register for Historic Places and the Historic African American Sites in Virginia Register.
The Loudoun Freedom Center, collaborating with the Loudoun NAACP and members of the Douglass Alumni Association, has plans to renew and reopen the property as a living museum, cultural resource, civic hub and education center. Under that plan, Loudoun Freedom Center founder and Loudoun NAACP President Michelle Thomas said, the school will again be “a great place for people to thrive.”
During its decades as a storage facility the all-but-abandoned building and the wealth of historic records it contained—some dating back as far as the 1840s—became the seed of the Edwin Washington Project, a volunteer project to document and understand what school was like for Black students during more than a century of segregated schooling in Loudoun. It was also during that time in 2016 that the Loudoun Freedom Center and the Douglass Alumni Association, a group of alumni and relatives of people who attended the segregated Douglass High School in Leesburg, pushed the School Board to lease or sell the property back to the community it once served. Already, Thomas had a vision for a STEM preschool and historic research center at the building.
The School Board in 2019 transferred the property to the county government, with the idea that the county would give or lease it to the Loudoun Freedom Center. But that idea would then stall for years, with the county first issuing a Request for Proposals for the property, then considering it for the new resident curator program.
And it is through the resident curator program that, seven years after first approaching the School Board, the Loudoun Freedom Center will take over the property. County supervisors on June 14 agreed to lease the property to the Loudoun Freedom Center for $1 a year.
It’s the first lease through the county’s Resident Curator Program, which leases publicly owned historic properties for low prices but with requirements to maintain or renovate the property and make it available to the public. In the case of Union Street, the county agreed to a five-year, $1 annual lease, with the Loudoun Freedom Center responsible for day-to-day maintenance and operations and taxes.
Plans for the site include historic, educational and professional development programs, research, a STEM preschool, STEM learning and vocational training, and a museum space with exhibits, programs lectures, community discussions and collaboration among minority small business owners, agribusiness, and horticulture programs.
During a public hearing Wednesday, Thomas said for the past eight years, the Loudoun Freedom Center has been helping teachers tell Black history in a more competent, authentic way, “and there’s no better place to do that than here at the Union Street School, especially while we have those who were forced to endure this segregated education still with us.”
“Union Street is just not a place to visit, it’s going to be the home of the first African-American museum in Loudoun County. That is going to drive visitors to the county and it is also going to set the stage for what we’re going to do educationally in Loudoun County,” Thomas said. “There’s also another component that we cannot forget, that there are under-represented people among us really need a gateway or a bridge, if you will, to get into IT. The Loudoun Freedom Center has spent the last year and a half partnering with data centers and Microsoft to come up with programming that really takes the barriers out of learning IT, getting certified and then getting into the job market.”
She said already more than 100 students have gone through the programs that will be housed at Union Street. Thousands of students have taken part in the center’s “Journey to Freedom” history program, including some who went on field trips to the outside of the Union Street School.
One young student, Jackson Roberts, whose grandfather and great-grandfather attended the Union Street School, urged supervisors to approve the lease.
“It was a big part of the beginning of education in Loudoun County for Black people,” Jackson said. “My grandfather and great-grandfather attended school there. Because of the history that is in this school, I think it should be preserved for future generations to love.”
Larry Simms is a lifelong Loudoun resident and retired schoolteacher of 44 years.
“The Board of Supervisors have the opportunity to make the Union Street School a valuable, proud asset to Loudoun County history, keepign the Union Street School’s ideals and original purpose alive,” Simms said. “This can and will be done through the Loudoun Freedom Center.”
The Loudoun Freedom Center won’t be able to move into the building right away. The county has plans to rehabilitate the school and site for museum purposes, scheduled to finish in 2025 or 2026. A second building on the property, which formerly housed school district offices, will be available for the center this year.
“Preserving the invaluable parts of Loudoun's history, such as the Union Street School, was a driving force behind my motion to create the curator program,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) stated in a press release after the vote. “This collaboration is a win-win for the community, providing both historical preservation and ongoing education for Loudoun residents at this historically significant school.”
“We aim to honor the legacy of heritage, healing and hope, exemplified by our ancestors who fought and died for the equality of civil rights and educational freedoms that we all enjoy in Loudoun today,” Thomas stated in the press release, summarizing the center’s many partnerships and ambitious plans at the property. “… We look forward to reclaiming our history and reimagining our future together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.