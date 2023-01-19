The transition to staggered terms on the Loudoun County School Board advanced last week with the Electoral Board selecting the seats that will be up for two-year terms in the November 2023 election.
Board members elected next year to the Blue Ridge, Algonkian, Broad Run, Dulles, Leesburg and Sterling district seats will serve two-year terms before facing election again. Members elected to the Ashburn, Catoctin, Little River and At-Large seats will serve the normal four-year term.
The School Board sought to move to staggered terms following the 2019 election that resulted in only two of the nine members having prior experience on the board.
State legislation in 2021 called for picking districts randomly to serve one-time shorter terms, after which School Board members will serve staggered four-year terms with elections every two years. Follow-up legislation in 2022 specified the Loudoun Electoral Board would conduct a random drawing at its first meeting of 2023 to pick four members to serve four-year terms. The drawing took place Jan. 12.
This year’s local elections will also be the first under the new election districts adopted by the Board of Supervisors last year following the 2020 U.S. Census.
The whole School Board should be elected every 2 years, as is it is too difficult to get rid of the bad actors which we now have 7!
Do people not do simple math? Every year, two different districts could be up for election to four-year terms, while one year would have three when the at-large seat is up for election. We already had two seats last year, so leave them together and in the "2" year. This year (the "3" year) we do the other seven such that two of them are for a single year term and will set those two seats in the "0" year, and two of them for a two year term and will set those seats in the "1" year. The "0" year is the year of a presidential election, the "1" year is when Virginia chooses its Governor, the "2" year is often called the "midterm election," and the "3" year is the one we are in now.
