During the Loudoun County Public Schools new employee orientation program at Independence High School on Friday, members of the Loudoun Education Association gave away free teaching supplies to new LEA members.
Since 2015, the LEA has held a drive to collect teaching supplies to donate to hundreds of new teachers. The drive was born out of a conversation at a conference about what teachers in Virginia Beach were doing, according to retired teacher and LEA member David Palanzi.
Since then, the cafeteria at the host high school has had posters, books and classroom supplies for new teachers.
“It is great to give back to those just starting out; teachers already spend too much of their own money on classroom materials,” LEA President Sandy Sullivan said.
The LEZ is an organization that advocates for public schools and public school employees. It is seeking a collective bargaining contract for the division. Nearly 3,400 Loudoun County Public Schools employees are represented by LEA, which is an affiliate of the Virginia Education Association and the National Education Association.
