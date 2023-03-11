A Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was struck by an alleged drunk driver early Saturday morning on Rt. 7.
According to the report, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspected DUI driver at 1:18 a.m. on the eastbound exit ramp to Rt. 28. At approximately 2 a.m. another vehicle crashed into one of the patrol vehicles parked along the road with its emergency lights activated and a deputy inside.
The driver of the striking vehicle was found to be under the influence.
No injuries were reported.
“This incident highlights the dangers our deputies face every day,” Sheriff Mike Chapman stated in an announcement of the incident. “This could have ended tragically, and we are thankful that both the deputy and the driver were not injured.”
Both the driver of the initial traffic stop, a 31-year-old Ashburn man, and the driver who hit the cruiser, a 24-year-old Herndon man, were arrested and taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
