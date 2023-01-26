The six Democratic incumbents and three new Board of Supervisors candidates announced a shared platform for the 2023 race during a Wednesday night press conference in Leesburg.
“We realize that every person running in a district may have their own issues and they need to run and to address, and, of course, they are free to do that and should do that. But there are some overarching goals and some overarching principles that the party is running off,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said.
The assembled Democrats represented candidates for eight of Loudoun’s nine districts—all except the northwestern Catoctin District, currently represented by Republican Supervisor Caleb Kershner. So far no Democrat has announced a campaign for that district. The two candidates in a primary contest, Lissa Savaglio and Laura TeKrony in the new Little River District, both joined the event. Puja Khanna is the Democratic candidate in the Dulles District.
Randall said the shared platform won’t necessarily change the way Democratic candidates run their campaigns.
“What's happening in the Catoctin District and what's happening in the Sterling District may be very different. This platform is an overarching view of what our principles are, what we come back to, what we stand on, and what we stand on is the service that we’re going to give and we will always give to the Loudoun County citizens,” she said.
Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Avi Fechter said party affiliation was important in this year’s election.
“If you look at the superb job they have done together navigating this crisis and getting us out of it, and then you ask yourself: what if it was Republicans who controlled the Board of Supervisors through COVID, through Jan. 6, and through all the other issues that have come out of the last several years?” Fechter said. “This is not an academic distinction.”
“I cannot repeat this enough: these are partisan races and these are partisan choices,” he added.
“The first plank in our platform is commit ourselves to the transparent, respectful service of every resident in Loudoun County, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, political affiliation, ethnicity, or socio-economic status. So no matter who you are, we commit ourselves to transparent and respectful service,” Randall said, calling that plank “the basis on everything else we will do.”
Other planks of their platform include passing the lowest possible tax rates “while maintaining critical county services and adequately funding Loudoun County Public School System;” increasing the affordable housing stock while providing the required infrastructure; making environmentally responsible land use and zoning decisions that protect the rural areas; encourage economic development and provide multimodal transit options; maintaining positive, productive relationships with other government bodies; and ensuring county staff are paid a living wage and have a voice on their compensation; and maintaining “the high level of election integrity that Loudoun residents expect,” improving safety for Office of Elections staff and volunteers, and advocating for the return of Sunday voting.
Much of that work is being decided now with projects like the ongoing rewrite of the county’s Zoning Ordinance, and as the county adapts to increasing urbanization and the arrival of Metrorail service. Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) laid out more specific goals: that anyone in eastern Loudoun should be able to get to a Metro stop by transit within 20 minutes, and anyone within 10 miles of a Metro station should be able to get there by bike.
“We need to somehow retrofit that eastern Loudoun auto-centric suburban neighborhood in a more urban, much more cosmopolitan walkable community,” he said.
Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) said the elections office has been harassed amid baseless accusations of stolen elections, and he said he is concerned the current registrar could be forced out of her job by the new Electoral Board.
Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) pointed to this board’s vote to allow collective bargaining with public employees, and said the firefighters union is expected to begin negotiating a collective bargaining agreement in March. As to the ongoing Loudoun Transit strike, she said “we encourage both parties to stay at the table and our main goal is to make sure that our workers get back to work.”
“I would argue that every one of us kept our promises that we ran on in 2019. You can see it. We talked about collective bargaining, we passed collective bargaining. We talked about equity issues, we made sure the Confederate statue came down, and we have done a whole slate of other things on equity. Everything that we promised that we were going to do, we’re doing,” she said.
