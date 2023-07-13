Supervisors have approved new local laws for conduct on Metro trains and stations, deciding on lesser punishments for some offenses than other jurisdictions.
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, or Metro, asked the county to pass a local ordinance governing conduct on Metro facilities, giving local law enforcement and Metro Transit Police authority to enforce those rules in Loudoun. Metro and county staff had recommended stiffer punishments for many transgressions, particularly fare evasion. But at a meeting in June some supervisors expressed misgivings about saddling people with a criminal record for things like going barefoot on the train.
On Wednesday, supervisors voted for a compromise ordinance which still designates less serious misconduct as a misdemeanor, but marked it as an unclassified misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $50. Repeat offenses are punishable by fines of $50 to $100. That covers offenses like jumping the fare gate, smoking, spitting, littering, or vandalizing a train.
More serious, safety-related offenses were marked as Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500. Those include offenses like bringing flammable liquids on the train, opening a door or window without justification, walking on the tracks or riding on top of a train.
Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said she would like to pursue banning guns from Metro trains, something Loudoun County does not currently have the legal authority to do. The county can only ban guns from facilities it owns or uses, which it has done.
Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said in a recent meeting with Amalgamated Transit Union workers, she was told Metro employees’ highest priority is getting training in de-escalation techniques.
“The fact that… the Metro workers would like de-escalation techniques doesn’t just speak to what’s happening in Metro. I think it speaks to what’s happening in our commonwealth and our country,” Randall said.
Supervisors on July 12 approved the new local ordinance unanimously.
