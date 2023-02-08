Loudoun supervisors have directed county staff members to report on possible disparities in government procurement, as they consider a rule that would require county contractors to use union labor on some projects.
The county board is looking for disparities in awarding contracts such as to small and minority-owned businesses, as some members of the board argue those union requirements would be a way to address those kinds of inequities. Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling), who proposed the study, said it would give the county the hard data to inform a possible project labor agreement rule in Loudoun.
“We could use this data if we move forward, depending on the research that's going to be presented to us in finance, to hopefully improve our procurement procedures,” he said. And, he said, if the county decides to ask the General Assembly for changes to state law enabling project labor agreements, “we'll have some cold, hard facts and data to help our argument.”
The state passed legislation allowing localities to require project labor agreements in 2020. Project labor agreements can be unique to each project, with certain requirements for the contractor specific to that project, and typically forbid strikes and lock-outs, according to a Feb. 7 county staff report. Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) argued that customization can help address disparities in county procurement.
“Issues about disparity in contracts, apprenticeships—those are all certainly appropriate to be folded into the nature and the context of a specific PLA when you are crafting the PLA,” Turner said.
Loudoun County Purchasing Agent Cheryl Middleton said typically, the type of study supervisors ordered compares the county’s issued contracts and list of suppliers and to the contractors in the region, investigating whether the county is equitably spending with all types of vendors, particularly small, women-owned, minority-owned and veteran-owned firms. The report is expected back to the board’s finance committee.
While supervisors agreed to that disparity study 8-0-1, Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) absent, they were more divided on the prospect of requiring project labor agreements.
The county staff reported that project labor agreements are typically geared toward long, large, complicated projects with multiple trades, contractors and subcontractors. They offer workers collective bargaining and offer the public body issuing the contract protections against disruptions and delays by banning work stoppages in labor disputes.
But in their report, county staff members wrote they had found “there is limited quantitative data or empirical evidence” on the advantages or disadvantages of the agreements. And they were not able to find studies with direct comparisons of possible cost savings, timeliness or project management benefits with and without the agreements.
They also noted the Board of Supervisors last year implemented a prevailing wage requirement on county contracts above $250,000, setting minimum employee compensation levels for those contractors based on the prevailing wages for different types of jobs in the region reported by the U.S. Secretary of Labor.
However, the county staff found data that project labor agreements have resulted in higher labor costs, and cut down the number of bids for those contracts. They also found project labor agreements may in fact reduce or prevent bidding from minority-owned and women-owned businesses, which they wrote are typically smaller and not unionized.
They recommended against implementing project labor agreements in Loudoun until more data is available, particularly from Virginia. If supervisors move ahead with project labor agreements, the county staff noted, it would be one of the first Virginia counties to do so. No other locality has yet executed a project labor agreement, they reported. Fairfax County is pursuing one project as a pilot, expecting to advertise for bids in the summer and then begin drafting their first project labor agreement.
They also noted that without any in-house experience with project labor agreements, the county likely would need to bring in outside expertise.
Turner expressed frustration that the staff report did not recommend project labor agreements.
“The conclusion from the staff, as I understand it, is that PLAs aren't really appropriate for Loudoun County that we don't have any major projects in the [Capital Improvement Program] that would really be amenable to a PLA, which means essentially there'll be no PLAs in Loudoun County for six years at least,” he said. “I think I can capture the sense of at least six people on the board that that is not an acceptable outcome. So whatever we’ve got to do, we’re going to move forward.”
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said he was “troubled” by that.
“We ask for a feasibility study, we ask for a professional recommendation of staff, and then we're just going to completely ignore it anyway, and just do what we want to do, regardless of what staff just told us,” he said.
And he pointed out the county is getting fewer bids for its projects and looking ahead to escalating costs and a tight construction budget. And he said favoring firms based in Virginia, as suggested, would put the county at a further disadvantage since they are often not unionized.
“I would think that the county would be entirely focused on expanding our pool of contractors rather than shrinking it,” he said.
Our county board of supervisors are irresponsible radicals that are constantly pursuing their pet projects at taxpayer expense.
It is the responsibility of county government to provide services to its citizens at the most efficient and effective way possible.
It is NOT the county government governments role to award contracts in order to reward any favored demographic group or bolster unions.
Awarding contracts to address so-called disparities is nothing more than affirmative action that discriminates against contractors that are out of favor with the woke supervisors. The inevitable result: worse government services at higher costs.
When will Loudoun wake up and recognize this con game and vote out these liberal losers?
This BoS is totally out-of[touch with reality.
Our property tax bills continue to skyrocket. The highest in the Commonwealth. And they're concerned about finding ways to spend more money. And, of course, reward their friends in organized labor.
Why not direct staff to find ways to reduce expenditures?
Local (D)s hate taxpayers.
Property taxes are "skyrocketing" in Loudoun not because the Board has increased your tax rate, it's because your property value has skyrocketed.
Simple economics. If 60% of the county land cannot be developed, there is an artificial shortage of housing, driving property prices up.
If the residents don't want more housing, the cost of that is higher property values, and ever increasing property tax bills.
It's the trade off the county residents make to keep Loudoun rural.
Are you being serious?
The tax bill is based on the tax rate, which is determined solely the BoS. While the assessments are *supposed* to be a "fair" basis for spreading out the tax burden.
If the BoS chooses to spend money like there's no tomorrow, then the tax burden will continue to increase. Regardless of property values or assessments. They simply change the rate.
Good grief. This has nothing to do with "simple economics," and everything to do with a lack of fiscal restraint.
You're suggesting that developing more homes will somehow reduce everyone's tax bill. This is laughable. Each new home delivers a negative impact to the county's finances. The county cannot develop itself out of this mess.
