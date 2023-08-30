Loudoun County Public Schools division counsel Robert Falconi has announced his resignation to become division counsel for Alexandria City Public Schools in October.
He announced his decision to Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith on Aug. 25, according to division spokesperson Dan Adams. Falconi’s last day with the division is Sept. 15.
Falconi served as lead counsel for two years, and has recently been publicly criticized with calls for his resignation after a special grand jury report was unsealed in December 2022 that gave information about the division's handling of two sexual assaults in 2021 by the same student at two different schools.
The report stated that throughout the investigation, school division counsel was “obstructionist during witness testimony” and tried to control the flow of information to the special grand jury “by using his position as division counsel to exert control and influence over all LCPS and LCSB individuals subpoenaed to testify.”
The report stated Falconi “inappropriately used hand signals and other methods to communicate with witnesses while they were testifying.” It also stated he tried to get all School Board members on the same page in their testimony about the events of the June 2021 School Board meeting, during which Scott Smith, the father of the first sexual assault victim, was arrested. It stated several board members “parroted the same story” about Smith showing up at the meeting and shouting about Policy 8040 despite none of them having any evidence that it happened.
“We strongly believe these stories coming from the board members is an effort by division counsel to get everybody on the same page to thwart, discredit and push back against this investigation and this report and to promote their own narrative,” the report stated.
Falconi has most recently advised the School Board not to release an independent review that looked into the sexual assaults by law firm Blankingship & Keith, claiming it was protected under attorney-client privilege.
Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James P. Fisher ruled May 30 that the report was not protected and ordered it be turned over to special prosecutor Theo Stamos.
In that ruling Fisher also stated that the School Board and its counsel appeared to have violated the Virginia Freedom of Information Act four different times with closed-door meetings.
Falconi’s last day with the division is Sept. 15, his first day with Alexandria will be Oct. 2. He will serve as the in-house legal counsel for the division as well as the Alexandria City School Board, according to an online announcement from the school division.
Falconi served as the assistant division counsel for Fairfax County Public Schools and as an assistant county attorney for Fairfax County, and worked as an associate in the law office of Blankingship & Keith prior to coming to Loudoun County Public Schools, according to the announcement.
(7) comments
Perhaps with the next general counsel hire (who is supposed to support the School Board) they will actually structure the contract to be FOR THE BOARD instead of at the behest of obviously self protective Superintendents. I also think the time has come for the MINIMUM CONTRACT value which normally requires school board approval AFTER AN OPEN BID starts to apply to lawyers, architects and special consultants! The School Board needs to take its legal role to inquire of the school division/balance the power of the Superintendent to support the community/educate children and stop being cheer leaders for LCPS!
This dude worked for the same law firm that came up with the report the SB is hiding? How is that ethical?
The corruption, deceit, zero ethics... this saga just keeps getting worse.
LCPS has a history of hiring attorneys who flagrantly violate rules of ethical conduct. DeVita was a disaster with more violations than one can count.
Then, they had that attorney who claimed a child could decide to switch genders every day and this switch bathrooms. She pushed LCPS to consider firing Tanner Cross which resulted in a huge loss at the Virginia SCOTUS.
And then there was Falconi. He flagrantly violated FOIA laws, served to obstruct investigations and even thought he owned the school board members (telling them they could only see the report for 30 minutes and couldn't take it out of the room ... Who works for whom?!)
I cannot expect LCPS to hire a decent attorney given it appears they want a mob-like hatchet guy/gal. But any ethical board member should try to get advice from another one, either hired by the board directly or hired personally by the member. Total dumpster fire.
Don't blame this fellow for bailing on Loudoun. We now have Governor who takes his education policy orders from Mike Farris and the home schoolers. Combine that with the MAGA leanings of a small but annoyingly vocal minority...and well, it's really hard to concentrate on education. Of course our kids are the ones who suffer but they won't know it for years--until they go up against students who grew up in an environment where this sort of nonsense wasn't a day-in, day-out affair.
The rats are leaving the sinking ship.
I'm not surprised by this news. Mr. Falconi had a very troubled tenure with LCPS. I believe he was mercilessly hounded by the harpies. Much of the criticism was unfair, in my humble opinion. But perhaps a new work environment for Mr. Falconi will be best for everyone concerned. I wish him every success in his future endeavors.
"Mercilessly hounded?" A jury of twelve people stated that Falconi's actions were obstructionist, and that he tried to prevent testimony from LCPS employees! I'm not sure how that qualifies as "merciless"...and besides, just because someone is "hounded by the harpies" doesn't mean that what the harpies are saying isn't true.
