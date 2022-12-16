The county government will advise the justice agencies to get a signature from school administrators when they deliver notification of charges against a student, after a special grand jury report highlighted a “public squabble” between the school district and the Sheriff’s Office over that notification.
The special grand jury’s report on the school administration’s handling of repeated sexual assaults by the same student highlighted, among other things, a public fight over whether the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office notified Loudoun County Public Schools about charges against the student for the first assault as required by state law. At a Board of Supervisors committee meeting Dec. 13, supervisors and County Administrator Tim Hemstreet said there’s “no doubt” the school district got that notification, and recommended in the future getting the schools to sign for those notices to create a record that they received them.
The grand jury’s report notes that the legally required notice of the charges was sent to the schools through the county’s normal inter-office mail, the usual process for delivering those. However, the grand jury also noted the envelope was addressed to David Spage, a school district employee who had not worked in the superintendent’s office since 2014.
“As a result, it is unclear what happened to the envelope once it was picked up at the courthouse, and there was no effort from juvenile intake to confirm receipt of the notification,” the jury wrote. They further reported that year there were 39 such notifications sent to the schools, “but it is unknown how many of those the superintendent’s office ever saw,” and that the Court Services Unit, Ziegler and his Chief of Staff met to discuss the notification procedure.
But during the Dec. 13 meeting, Hemstreet pointed out large organizations like the school division and county administrations deal with mail addressed to the wrong name routinely, and that it’s not unusual in a large organization for addressees to change.
“Mr. [John] Sandy is our fourth CFO in the last three years, right? So you get bills addressed to previous CFOs,” he said. “We get bills addressed to [former CFO, now Assistant County Administrator] Erin McLellan, we get bills addressed to [retired former CFO] Janet Romanchyk—but just because it’s addressed to that individual doesn’t mean that the county doesn’t know, once it gets into our interoffice email system, where to route it. And I would imagine the schools, being a sophisticated organization as well, can figure out where to send a notice of petition.”
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said, although the committee discussed improvements to the process, “I don’t want anyone to a make any mistake that we believe that this package didn’t get to its intended receiver.”
“I don’t want anyone to take away from this conversation that this board, or this committee, or the county at all has a concern that this information didn’t reach its intended recipient,” she said.
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) suggested simply including an acknowledgment sheet in those mailings. The recipient would sign for the notification and drop it back into inter-office mail to return to the Court Services Unit, a state agency which decides how to deliver those notifications.
“That way, if there’s ever a question, we know so-and-so signed for it at this time, just like any other kind of delivery,” he said. Hemstreet said that would be the simplest solution.
And he agreed with Randall that the notification of the charges against that student reached its destination.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that as long as that notice was placed in the inter-office mail, it made it to whoever it was supposed to go to in LCPS. There’s no question in my mind about that,” he said.
Hemstreet said he would send a letter suggesting including the signature sheet with those notifications.
The squabble over that notification was only one part of an ongoing fight between the school district and the Sheriff’s Office highlighted in the special grand jury’s report.
“Several witnesses testified the sheriff and superintendent are not on speaking terms and tension exists between the leadership of LCPS and LCSO,” the jury wrote. “The citizens of Loudoun County deserve better than two high-profile individuals publicly squabbling and refusing to put aside any petty differences. Ultimately, the sheriff and superintendent need to put aside any disagreements they may have and recognize the important relationship between their offices. The safety of the students and the community require it.”
The jury’s report also points out both the schools and Sheriff’s Office “knew, within minutes of each other, about the [Stone Bridge High School] sexual assault on May 28, 2021, and worked together at SBHS that day to collect student statements and evidence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.