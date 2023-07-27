After six Virginia Tech students’ summer internship opportunities fell through, Arlington software development company Exelaration teamed up with the Loudoun County Department of Information Technology to create a new internship for them.
Working with Virginia Tech, the two companies created the Cybertalent program with support in part by the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative, a network of industry, higher education, and economic development organizations across Virginia.
Exelaration CEO Steve Cooper said his company has worked with Virginia Tech to provide internships in software and engineering since 2009. He said CCI called him to see if he could help the cybersecurity students.
He reached out to Loudoun County’s IT department, which agreed to hire the students bringing them on for internships.
Although Exeleration is not a cybersecurity company, Cooper said it was the perfect time to get involved.
“We always knew we needed to [get into cybersecurity] and this was a great way to do it and turn lemons into lemonade for the students,” he said. “If this isn’t a gold platted invitation into the cyber world I don’t know what is.”
Cooper said in addition to the hands-on experience in a professional setting, they’ve arranged for several speakers who work in the cybersecurity industry to speak with the students.
“This is a great partnership,” he said. “Four organizations came together to make this happen. It’s a great message of collaboration and will bear fruit for years to come.”
Loudoun County Chief Information Security Officer Elizabeth DiBene said the county was proud to partner with Cooper and his company to make sure the students had the cybersecurity internship they deserved.
“This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to supporting emerging talent and fostering innovation in Loudoun County,” she said.
The students, all Northern Virginia residents, will wrap up their summer internship Aug. 18 with half of them planning to head back to Blacksburg and the other half saying locally to finish their course work. In the meantime, Exelaration plans to aggressively expand what it offers in the realm of cybersecurity, Cooper said.
More information about the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative is online at cyberinitiative.org.
