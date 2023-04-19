Students from Future Business Leaders of America/Interact, the National Honor Society and the self-contained special education class at Loudoun County High School were recognized Wednesday for their cancer patient care packages with a resolution from the Virginia General Assembly.
Del. David Reid (D-32) presented the resolution. The students worked to collect and donate more than 750 care packages for female cancer patients in December 2022.
With the help of donations from the community, the Daybreak Rotary Club and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Leesburg, the clubs were able to assemble 758 Smile Kits for the Barnett Searing National Cancer Foundation on December 10, 2022.
At a ceremony at the school, Reid talked about the importance of the work done by the students and how with the commending resolution their work will go into the official journal of the Virginia General Assembly.
Reid said their work would be alongside the accomplishments of George Washington, James Madison, James Monroe, Patrick Henry and Thomas Jefferson.
“At some point in the future, perhaps there will come a time may be 50 or 100 years from now when we have finally defeated cancer… somebody will be doing a historical look back and asking ‘what did students do to help people who were still suffering?’ And they will find this information about what you did in 2022 as part of the greater historical context of the state of Virginia,” he said.
Reid congratulated the students for their work in bettering the community.
“If you think about it they did 758 kits. Each of those who received a kit probably had a spouse or a partner. That means they really made the lives of 1,500 people better. And if they just had two kids, that means this group of children has potentially touched 3,000 people’s lives and made it better, and that is the part that is so very rewarding,” he said.
Emma Wride, a sophomore and FBLA/Interact club student representative, spoke about the various service projects the clubs have done throughout the school year, including the Smile Kits, a canned food drive that benefited Tree of Life Ministries and tutoring kids at Catoctin Elementary School.
Wride said she felt inspired when she heard about the Smile Kit project because of a cousin who had been diagnosed with cancer at nine years old.
“She told me she would draw and color during most of her treatments. She also said a special blanket which she named ‘blueberry’ helped a ton because chemotherapy makes patients sensitive to the cold,” Wride said.
“That is why I felt a pull toward this project, knowing that the things we were collecting were actually going to make a difference in someone’s life and that each item was there for a distinct purpose,” she said.
“Everyone who worked on the project got so much out of it. There is great power in uniting to do service with others, you get to feel and observe that what we do makes a difference in the lives of others,” Wride added.
Barnett Searing National Cancer Foundation Executive Director Tara Lynn Kohler said the foundation rented a U-Haul truck and delivered 400 kits to a cancer center at Inova Fairfax about a week after the kits were assembled. She said they mailed another 150 and put the rest in inventory. Kohler said people can nominate a cancer patient to receive a kit through their website.
D'Andre Layne, a student from the self-contained special education class, thanked his peers for their hard work at the end of the ceremony.
“All of you students sitting here, you had a part in this. You all should be very, very proud of what you have accomplished. This award is for every single one of you so congratulations,” Jennifer Marden a teacher and sponsor of the FLBA/Interact clubs said.
Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith and acting Chief of Staff Neil Slevin also attended, along with families.
This is the sixth year Marden has helped the clubs organize the Smile Kit drive, three at Riverside High School and three at Loudoun County High School. Marden said the recent drive was the most successful one at Loudoun County so far.
The Smile Kits contain fuzzy socks, lip balm, coloring books and colored pencils, blankets and handwritten cards of encouragement.
To nominate someone to receive a Smile Kit go to bsncf.org.
Cancer is a devastating disease. I lost two very close relatives to cancer. I think about my lost loved ones all the time. I'm so glad these LCPS students took the time to produce the care kits. It's a very worthy endeavor. And they deserve all the praise they're getting!
