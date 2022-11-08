Although their scores dropped from last year, Loudoun students taking the ACT and SAT scored higher on average than other students in Virginia and across the country, according to a press release from the school division.
The news comes as the nationwide class of 2022’s ACT scores are the lowest they’ve been in 30 years.
The national average ACT composite score for the high school class of 2022 was 19.8, according to data released Oct. 12 by ACT, the nonprofit organization that administers the college readiness exam.
According to ACT, five-year trends show a steady decline in composite scores nationwide, starting in 2018 with a nationwide composite score of 20.8, 20.7 in 2019, 20.6 in 2020, 20.3 in 2021 and 19.8 in 2022. The ACT is scored out of 36.
Loudoun’s ACT scores are higher than the national and state averages.
The average composite score for Loudoun County Public School class of 2022 graduates was 25.5, according to ACT, about 5.7 points higher than the national average and about 0.9 points higher than the state average of 24.6.
ACT test takers from Loudoun’s Class of 2022 scored higher in every subject area, scoring the highest in English with 25.8 points, about 1.2 points higher than the state average and 6.8 points higher than the national average. In math, the average score for division students was 24.3, 0.8 points higher than the statewide average and 5 points higher than the nationwide average. Reading scores were 0.6 points above the statewide average of 25.7 and a 5.9 points above from the nationwide average of 20.4. 2022 Loudoun County Public Schools graduates earned 25.1 insScience, 0.8 points higher than the rest of the state and 5.2 ahead of the national average.
But compared to Loudoun’s class of 2021, division graduates from the Class of 2022 scored slightly lower in every subject, scoring 0.7 points lower in reading, 0.8 lower in math, 0.5 lower in English and 0.4 lower in Science.
There were also about 54 fewer students taking the ACT in 2022 than in 2021, according to the release.
According to ACT, the proportion of seniors nationwide meeting none of the ACT College Readiness Benchmarks has also continued to rise. The ACT College Readiness Benchmarks show the minimum scores required in order for students to have a greater chance of success their first year of college.
Among the class of 2022, nationwide 22% of students met all four ACT Benchmarks and 42% met none. In Loudoun County, 72% met 3 or 4 College Readiness Benchmarks on the ACT, compared to 65% for the state, according to Loudoun County Public Schools Information Office, Wayde Byard.
ACT CEO Janet Godwin said the downward trends are worrisome, saying they started long before the COVID-19 pandemic and have persisted.
“The magnitude of the declines this year is particularly alarming, as we see rapidly growing numbers of seniors leaving high school without meeting the college-readiness benchmark in any of the subjects we measure,” she stated. “These declines are not simply a byproduct of the pandemic. They are further evidence of longtime systemic failures that were exacerbated by the pandemic. A return to the pre-pandemic status quo would be insufficient and a disservice to students and educators. These systemic failures require sustained collective action and support for the academic recovery of high school students as an urgent national priority and imperative.”
Additionally, the Loudoun County Public Schools release says Loudoun students outscored their state and national counterparts on the SAT exam, with 2022 graduates scoring on average 1178, 54 points higher than other Virginia graduates and 128 points higher than other students nationwide. The SAT has a total of 1600 possible points across two sections, evidence-based reading and writing or ERW and math.
Nationwide SAT test scores showed a decline for 2022 graduates. For 2022 school division test takers there was an average total score drop of four points from 2021. Statewide there was a total average score decrease of 27 points and a nationwide drop of 10 points.
The data also shows a disparity in the scores for minority students in Loudoun.
In 2021, 211 Black students took the SAT, scoring 544 in ERW and 525 in Math for a total of 1069. In 2022, only 41 more Black students took the SAT, dropping four points in ERW and 14 points in Math for a total score of 1051, a total drop of 18 points from Black students in the Class of 2021.
Four fewer Hispanic students, 434 students, took the SAT in 2022. They scored 550 in ERW, five points lower than 2021 students, and 531 in math, two points lower for a total of 1081, seven points lower overall.
According to the release, 146 more Asian students took the SAT in 2022, up from 1,011. Overall scores for division Asian students remained the same between 2021 and 2022 at 1274.
Among white students, 24 more took the SAT in 2022, up from 2,067. Overall, Loudoun white students scores dropped 10 points from 2021 to 2022 for a total of 1159.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.