The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce on Thursday honored the unsung heroic and lifesaving actions of first responders—and those who were just the right person in the right place at the right time—of 2022 at the 38th Annual Loudoun County Valor Awards.
“Today we honor not just our Valor Award recipients. We honor all first responders for the service and sacrifice they offer to every community,” Chamber President and CEO Tony Howard said.
This year, the Stu Plitman Award First Responder Community Service Award went to Ed Williams, who has chaired the Loudoun First Responders Foundation Chair for 10 years and served on the board for 13. It is the first time the award has been presented to someone who is not a first responder, Howard said.
The Foundation provides immediate financial support to first responders and their families in times of need, such as due to injury or illness, as well as supporting education for fire, rescue and law enforcement agencies. Under Williams’ leadership, the foundation has expanded its eligibility to offer support to more first responders, eliminated red tape for that support, began offering scholarships to their children, and built relationships with local businesses to support the foundation’s mission.
The award is name for the late founder of the Loudoun First Responders Foundation.
The awards ceremony also offers an insight into some of the dangerous and lifesaving actions of both first responders and civilians which public safety agencies do not announce throughout the year.
That includes incidents such as in November, when a team of Loudoun dispatchers, sheriff’s deputies, rescue personnel, state police officers, a Virginia Department of Natural Resources K-9 team and a Fairfax County helicopter worked to find a mother after her two children reported she had left their home in crisis. After following pings from her cell phone, thermal and night vision imaging, and an extensive search on foot they found her in the shallow portion of the Loudoun reservoir, soaked, hypothermic and unresponsive. They were able to save her life.
Another award went to the collection of Loudoun Fire-Rescue personnel who responded to a vehicle that had been in a wreck involving a downed tree, trapping the adult driver and child passenger. A branch of the tree had crashed through the window of the vehicle and partially impaled the driver. Crews were able to rescue the child, remove the roof, and save the driver, who was airlifted to the hospital and ultimately released in good condition.
There was also the story of the firefighters and dispatchers who helped rescue a 14-year-old girl trapped inside a burning home. Dispatchers guided her to a window, and firefighters on an aerial ladder outside found her, broke the glass, and had to come inside to rescue her after she lost consciousness due to the heavy smoke.
Or there were the three Leesburg Police officers who responded to a townhouse where a 53-year-old man was wielding a power drill, destroying the house, being aggressive toward family members, and had begun to set the townhouse on fire. They breached the door, which was barricaded, and the man attacked one of the officers with the drill, although the officer was uninjured. They pushed into the kitchen, subdued the man with a taser and let firefighters put out the fire.
And a number of civilians were honored, such as the group of people who helped pull a fourth-grader from a flooded creek in Aldie, with Curt Ehlers risking his own life and become trapped in the creek’s rushing waters until first responders arrived. And in May, a grandfather watching his grandson play baseball at Riverside High School suffered a heart attack, and the combined efforts of orthopedic surgeon and team physician Dr. David Johnson, pediatrician Dr. Kimberly Kolb and athletic trainer Ed Renehan worked quickly to administer CPR and then use an automated defibrillator until first responders arrived, saving his life.
And in June, pediatric emergency room nurse Samantha Cruz was on her way home from work at around 3 a.m. when she came across a car engulfed in flames. Another person on scene had already gotten the driver out of the car, and Cruz immediately began rendering aid although the driver was covered in blood, combative and coughing up blood.
They were among the 110 people who were recognized at the Valor Awards.
