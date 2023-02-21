Despite rapidly rising costs, Loudoun’s six-year Capital Improvement Program saw no major project delays and even adds a new project this year, as supervisors enter their annual budget deliberations.
This year, in line with Board of Supervisors direction, county staff’s proposed capital budget updates hurry a new Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Center to the front of the line for construction, working to address the ongoing mental health crisis exacerbated by state government shortfalls.
The state’s psychiatric hospitals have long had too few beds for people in mental health crises, a situation only exacerbated as around 20% of the beds the state does have remain unstaffed and inoperable, according to a county staff report. Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse & Developmental Services Director Margaret Graham on Feb. 14 told the county finance committee that also puts a strain on hospital emergency rooms and law enforcement agencies.
“This results in a situation that we refer to as ‘boarding,’ which is time spent in an emergency department awaiting transfer to an in-patient psychiatric hospital bed that right now can run anywhere from eight hours to six or more days,” she said. If that person is subject to a temporary detention order, that can also mean law enforcement has to stay with that person while they wait.
The planned crisis receiving center would involve demolishing and replacing the existing Friendship House, which houses the department’s psychosocial rehabilitation program and serves up to 26 patients at a time.
“A crisis receiving center is someplace that’s open 24/7 that you can just go to, similar to an urgent care center,” Graham said. People who walk in the door would get an assessment, and could then go on to the 23-hour “assessment recliners” or the crisis stabilization beds.
“By and large this model will reduce our over-reliance on the emergency department, and it will be what we call the emergency custody order drop-off location, so law enforcement will be able to drop individuals off and then go back about doing community law enforcement,” Graham said.
Unusually for a new project in the county’s capital plans, it will go to the front of the line for construction funding. Typically, new projects are added at the tail end of the budget’s six-year timeframe. County Administrator Tim Hemstreet said the project’s timing is “critical.” And, he said, the state should pay for it—although it is currently planned using local funding, Loudoun and other jurisdictions in the region are pushing the General Assembly to put up funding for the facility. Hemstreet said the facility will need to be licensed by the state and would become part of the state’s mental health response system.
“In that situation, the right thing to do is for the state to fund the building as well as fund the operations of the facility, particularly if they’re going to ask us to accept residents and patients from other localities,” he said.
“It is hard to explain, if you haven’t been inside the numbers, the mental health behavioral crisis COVID has shifted us all in,” Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said. “We have never seen this before. We’re not in normal mental health times. We are in break-glass mental health crisis times with these numbers, and people will lose their lives if we don’t have this.”
The county government is able to put up the money for the $16.6 million construction project despite rising construction costs and tightening tax revenues. And unlike the county’s annual operating budget, where slowing tax revenue growth is forcing some belt-tightening, no major projects are delayed in this year’s update to the county’s six-year capital plans.
Deputy Chief Financial Officer Megan Bourke said that’s largely down to the Board of Supervisors decision last fall to increase the limit on the county’s annual borrowing, allowing capital projects to stay on schedule “despite significant increase to project costs, particularly for transportation and school costs.”
Transportation projects, she said, have seen significant cost increase both from the construction market and real estate prices.
Transportation projects remain the largest category in the county’s $3.5 billion Capital Improvement Program, although road construction—like psychiatric hospitals—is statutorily a state responsibility. Transportation projects account for 36% of the capital budget, followed by county projects at 35% and school division projects at 29%. That’s around $1.3 billion in transportation projects, $1.2 billion in county projects and $1 billion in school projects over six years.
That is funded through $2.22 billion in debt financing, $796 million in local tax funding, $464 million in intergovernmental funding such as Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and SMART SCALE funds, and $104 from proffers and landfill fees.
SMART SCALE funding amounts to $55 million in the budget.
This year is an amendment year in the CIP biennium; next year, the CIP will be extended two years into the future and new projects added in the normal budget cycle.
The finance committee will hold its first work session on the capital budget Tuesday, Feb. 28, aiming to send it to the full Board of Supervisors for consideration on March 13.
We are in a recession and our government continues to spend. We need to contract our spending for the day of financial reckoning is coming soon.
Every supervisor who voted for this garbage should be removed.
