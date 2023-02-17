With the planned purchase of 143 acres just outside of Purcellville town limits, the county government has withdrawn its applications for a long-planned sports complex in town.
It is the latest setback in the more than two-decade effort to bring the Fields Farm Park sports complex to Purcellville and western Loudoun. The county first bought the land, at the time outside town limits, in 2000. In 2005, according to a letter to the town from Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge), the Board of Supervisors approved zoning exceptions for the sports fields, but in 2009, the property was annexed into town with the goal of providing town water and sewer service to the park. That also put it under town zoning.
Work on the park stalled during a recession and funding wasn’t allocated for the park until 2015. And in 2020, the county began filing zoning and administrative applications for a number of projects in town, including the sports complex and adjacent park-and-ride.
Once again, the project ground to a halt against delayed administrative review and a chaotic Town Council. Almost two years later, the zoning applications for the park were still awaiting action by both the Planning Commission and Town Council, and in June 2022 the commission canceled a public hearing on the project.
Under state law and town code, that failure to act within 60 days on the Planning Commission permits constituted automatic approval; the Town Council voted in September 2022 to retroactively extend a review deadline that had expired more than a year before on Aug. 30, 2021.
In October, the Planning Commission voted unanimously deny the two commission permits and to recommend denying all of the county’s applications, sending those applications to the Town Council. The Town Council that month sent out a survey to residents of the neighboring Mayfair community about the count’s various projects in the area,
County staff members amended their plans in response to Town Council concerns, but the council in December then canceled another public hearing on the project, sending it back to the Planning Commission for another review. In January, the Planning Commission then recommended denying the project again, and the project was scheduled to finally get its Town Council public hearing on Feb. 21.
But a Feb. 8 letter to the town advised them not to bother.
County Administrator Tim Hemstreet withdrew the county’s applications for the sports complex, ending the county’s long effort to build the sports complex on that site.
“We’re not moving forward with it at that location right now due to the Town Council’s inability to want to work with us,” Supervisors Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) said later.
Instead, it may be built on a site about a quarter-mile southwest.
The Board of Supervisors’ vote Feb. 7 to buy 143 acres between Rt. 7 and West Main Street, abutting the town’s western boundary, gives the county more land than it needs for a planned Western Loudoun Recreational Center. An update to the Board of Supervisors’ finance committee notes the county also plans a multipurpose park there, and that the sports complex applications inside town were withdrawn as a result. The property is across Rt. 7 diagonally, on the opposite quadrant a planned—and also delayed—interchange with Rt. 690.
The county is still working to get other projects in the area through town government review, including a park-and-ride lot, a new road connection to Woodgrove High School called Fields Farm Park Road, the Franklin Park to Purcellville Trail, and a Rt. 7/Rt. 287 interchange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.