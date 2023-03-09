Loudoun Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shaniqua Clark Nelson said a planned change to take county prosecutors off uncontested cases where no jail time is threatened is simply returning to the common practice before COVID-19.
At a March 8 meeting with the Coalition of Loudoun Towns, a group of Loudoun town mayors, she promised a follow-up letter to clarify the office’s plans after a Dec. 30 letter to judges about the change raised concerns among civic leaders and law enforcement officials.
Clark Nelson said in the days of COVID-19 shutdowns, while other courts were closed and many trials put on hold, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office began assigning staff to those kinds of minor misdemeanor cases to help move people through the court more quickly.
“Because there was a public safety issue at the time where we wanted to get people in and out of the court, and also because other courts were shut down, we had the ability to staff court rooms with three and four attorneys to process people, get people in and out quickly. We expanded what we were doing by way of the types of cases that we were involved in,” she said. “We are in a very much different posture now in 2023 than we were back in 2020 when this initially occurred, specifically the fact that Circuit Court trials are up and running. We’re having multiple jury trials a week.”
Meanwhile she said traffic dockets might have hundreds of tickets on a single docket.
“Having three or four attorneys per court room to staff those cases is an undue burden on our ability as attorneys to adequately allocate their time to the cases that need their time,” she said. She said the workload creates “a lot of angst and anxiety” among attorneys and has them working nights and weekends. According to her presentation to the group, in 2022 in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court there were 1,826 adult criminal cases and 891 juvenile cases, in the Circuit Court there were 1,522 criminal cases, and in General District Court there were 1,543 felony cases, 6,184 misdemeanor cases, and 24,818 traffic infractions.
In a follow-up phone call Thursday Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj said the COVID-19 era practice means attorneys are preparing to argue many cases that never go to trial, such as when defendants pre-pay their fine. With the change, she said, prosecutors will go back to only preparing to argue cases after the arraignment, when defendants are read their charges and plead their guilt.
Clark Nelson reiterated Wednesday that there are no offenses which will not be prosecuted due to the policy. Prosecutors will not be assigned to uncontested cases where the defendant does not face the possibility of jail time and is not represented by an attorney of their own. In those cases, law enforcement would be relied upon to present the evidence in the case, a common practice in other jurisdictions for such minor charges such as speeding, drunk in public, or noise complaints when the defendant pleads guilty. Otherwise, the court sets a trial date and county prosecutors take on the case.
She also said much of the increased workload comes down to the widespread rollout of body-worn cameras on law enforcement officers, adding to the hours of footage captured on the dash cameras in their vehicles. She said prosecutors have a duty to review all of that footage to prepare for the case.
“With a DUI investigation, let’s say … you have four officers that respond to the scene, they’re on scene for an hour. You now have made a one-hour encounter four hours of body cam that have to be reviewed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney,” she said.
Biberaj’s Dec. 30 letter said the change would apply to offenses alleged to have occurred after January 16. That has been delayed, and Clark Nelson said Wednesday the letter’s intent “was to have a conversation.” Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton said the letter didn’t read that way, but as “a directive of the decisions that have been made.”
“Your letter was not a ‘hey, this is what we're thinking what do you think? We want to get your feedback.’ It was a ‘today is Dec. 30, whatever it is, this is what we're doing,’” Littleton said. “…It wasn’t case by case determination, it was ‘this list will be deferred.’ It was not subjective or qualified in any way, and it was ‘we’re implementing this in two weeks.’”
“Certainly upon reflection the word choice can always be amended to make it very clear what the intent is. Sometimes all you can do as a reader is go based on what the words are,” Clark Nelson said. “You guys aren’t going to be in our brands and sit in our brain to see what the intent behind that was.”
“I definitely am with you in the sense of, words and how the sentence and structure is formed, they matter. And we can certainly do a better job of making sure that our words meet our intent,” she added.
“If nothing really has changed, nothing dramatically has changed and you're still going to continue prosecuting, I would say you’ve got a real PR problem,” Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk said.
Clark Nelson said the change originally announced for January will happen “as soon as possible” and that the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office will notify the towns with a letter.
(4) comments
Critics of Buta Biberaj made this situation much worse than it is. Initially, there were breathless reports stating that crimes would go unprosecuted. That's simply not the case. I hope everyone gives this woman a fighting chance to succeed. (Some folks have been out to get her since Day One.) On a brighter note, Happy St. Paddy's Day Loudoun!
CA office: Our intent all along was to start a conversation. Despite the uproar for an entire month, we're just now figuring out our intent wasn't clear.
It appears they think we're stupid.
Spin, we need a television show called the No Spin Zone! The Loudoun CA would not pass muster.
“Certainly upon reflection the word choice can always be amended to make it very clear what the intent is. Sometimes all you can do as a reader is go based on what the words are,” Clark Nelson said. “You guys aren’t going to be in our brands and sit in our brain to see what the intent behind that was.”
“I definitely am with you in the sense of, words and how the sentence and structure is formed, they matter. And we can certainly do a better job of making sure that our words meet our intent,” she added.
It's worse than we think.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.