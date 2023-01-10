Loudoun Transit buses will stay parked starting Wednesday morning as union members carry out a long-threatened strike in their ongoing battle with county contractor Keolis.
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents Loudoun Transit workers, announced the strike Tuesday. Union members have been in a protracted battle to win back benefits including health insurance, retirement and weekly hour guarantees slashed by Keolis North America, the winner of a $101 million, five-year contract to run Loudoun’s transit services that began in April 2021. The union has fought to see those workers’ benefits restored, said Loudoun Transit workers will stay on strike until an agreement is reached.
ATU Local 689 President Raymond Jackson said after nearly two years of attempts to negotiate, the company “left us with no other choice.”
“Can you imagine spending your whole career operating a bus, and then at the end of that time frame, you so-called retire, but you retire with nothing—no benefits, no nothing?” Jackson said. “You spent the last 25, 30 years of your life operating a bus, making sure everybody got where they need, and when you retire the only thing you get is unemployment.”
And he pointed out the contractor had told county representative it would not cut benefits when trying to win the contract, writing in its proposal “our goal is to offer comparable, or better, plans than those currently in place for employees.” The company’s Agreement for Service with the county, signed in January 2021 before the new contract began, holds that Keolis will “provide, at a minimum, the same benefits as are provided by the current Contractor.”
“The first thing they did after they got the contract was they took away the health insurance and all the benefits,” Jackson said.
Keolis’s contract brought together two previously separate contracts for local and commuter buses. That also means the strike could halt every kind of transit Loudoun offers, including local buses, paratransit, buses to Metro stops, and commuter buses into Washington, DC. In a press release Tuesday night, the county wrote that Loudoun County Transit Services is working to keep as many routes as possible operational while prioritizing paratransit services.
The county has also been behind schedule on rolling out new bus routes to accompany Metrorail because of slow hiring—which the union attributed to the contractor’s low wages and subpar benefits. ATU Local 689 represents workers at transit agencies across the region in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC. That includes both local transit agencies and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority which operates Metrorail. Jackson said Loudoun Transit’s compensation is the worst in the region.
“Although people don’t want to admit it, we are still in the pandemic, and these are the same operators who in March of 2020 came to work every day and operated buses, and everything else that the county asked them to do we did,” he said. “And they called us heroes then.”
He pointed out COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, and up until Wednesday, transit workers stayed at work.
“I don’t believe we’re asking for anything that’s unreasonable,” Jackson said. “… We’re just asking them to come to the table and bargain in good faith, and give these workers what they deserve.”
The possibility of a strike has been hanging over the system for almost two years. Facing slashed benefits, members first voted to authorize a strike before the contractor began their contract in April 2021, and then again in November of last year after Keolis refused to recognize the union unless they held a new vote to unionize. Both that vote and the strike votes passed overwhelmingly, with more than 96% voting the second time to authorize a strike according to the union.
“A strike is always the last option. And I wanted to really try and work it out with Keolis, but there’s no reasoning with unreasonable people,” Jackson said.
“Our Union and our members at Local 689 are fed up with the disrespect Keolis has shown them,” ATU International President John Costa stated the announcement of the strike. “We’ve been down this road before in the DC area and will fight until we prevail. Our members will again stand strong and united. It’s time for Keolis to make a serious offer and treat these workers like the heroes they are."
Loudoun Now has contacted Keolis for comment. Look for updates on bus route changes at loudoun.gov/buschanges.
This is great news. The best way to prove your worth is to go on strike and nobody cares. All 6 riders will be upset but beyond that they’re proving they’re worthless
