County supervisors have passed the last budget of their term, closing four years of fiscal decisions through a once-a-century pandemic, creating a new county department, absorbing another one from the state, and levying nearly $7 billion in real estate and personal property taxes.
On Tuesday, supervisors adopted a budget totaling about $4.7 billion across the county, schools, and construction programs, funded in large part by a real estate tax rate of 87.5 cents per $100 in assessed value. But with property values climbing, the tax rate is projected to mean $339 more this year on the average real estate tax bill.
It also includes a five-cent cut to the personal property tax rate to $4.15 per $100, a rate that had been unchanged since 1987 and which applies to residents’ possessions like cars, campers and boats and businesses’ assets like the computer equipment inside data centers, the major source of the county’s revenue from that industry.
Supervisors approved the budget 8-0-1, Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) absent, with several remarking that while there are things they would have changed, it’s a good compromise.
“I will always pass the lowest property tax rate while still adequately funding county services,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said.
“This is a compromise document. We don't each get to write it,” Supervisor Matthew F. Leatourneau (R-Dulles) said. “I think if we did, you’d have perhaps nine different versions that might be a little bit different.”
Tuesday’s action capped off four years of budget votes which started amid deep uncertainty.
In March 2020, COVID-19 hit the U.S. and Loudoun during county supervisors’ discussions on their first budget of the term, fiscal year 2021, which began July 1, 2020. At the time, they froze $100 million in spending as a precaution, releasing that spending as the pandemic’s impacts on government revenues became clear—and as huge infusions of federal money began arriving.
Despite the pandemic’s continuing impacts, the county government continued to grow. Since the fiscal year 2021 budget, the county general fund has grown by almost 30% percent, or $191 million, to a fiscal year 2024 total of $836.2 million. That does not include the school system, which gets the majority of local tax revenues.
That has also been reflected in ever-growing tax bills. During this board’s term, while the tax rate has dropped 16 cents, it has never dropped as fast as property values have grown—over these four years, the average tax bill has grown every year for a total of $712, a 13% increase.
Meanwhile, the county’s staffing has grown by 12%, adding on the budgeting equivalent of 511 full-time positions for a total next fiscal year just shy of 4,810.
In terms of new hires, Loudoun Fire and Rescue grew more than any other county department or office, adding on almost 77 full-time equivalent positions. But with 759 FTEs in fiscal year 2024, it is also larger than almost any other county agency, surpassed only by the Sheriff’s Office with its 852 FTEs. The Sheriff’s Office was second to the fire-rescue department in new hiring, adding 66 FTEs over the current board and sheriff’s term.
But in terms of percentage growth, the agencies that grew the most were the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, the Juvenile Court Services Unit, Community Corrections, General Services and Family Services. Those ranged from 51% growth in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, from 39 FTEs in fiscal year 2021 to 59 next fiscal year, to 27% in the Department of Family Services, from 195 FTEs at the beginning of the term to 247.
That ignores the Department of Health, which more than doubled in size when the county took over the agency from the state this year, and the Department of Housing and Community Development, which was created in the current fiscal year 2023.
Meanwhile, Animal Services has seen no positions added during this board’s terms, the library has seen 0.75 new FTEs—indicating less than a single full-time position net. The treasurer and the Clerk of the Circuit Court have each seen one new position in the past four years.
Find Loudoun County budget documents at loudoun.gov/budget.
(3) comments
Interesting game. National interest rates and mortgage rates going up forcing most of the educated world to conclude a recession is coming along with it a housing slowdown yet our assessments are still rising. It seems the left hand is giving us a small tax decrease treat while the right hand is giving us a property impact 3 times worse. Prior projects such as the widening of Route 15 north of Leesburg were approved and budgeted yet NEVER done if you measure it in how many inches of new pavement was added. What type of game is this or are we viewed as too stupid to see the actual hand gestures being used? TIME TO WAKE UP AND VOTE!
The supervisors have such nasty attitudes on the dais. I don't have much faith in any of their decisions. All I know is, Taxes are through the roof. And we have very little to show for it. I'd like to see a clean slate of supervisors for 2024!
Double digit growth in taxes and government. Thanks Harrison Street for making Loudoun even more unaffordable for regular folks.
