Students at Loudoun County High School and Evergreen Mill Elementary School teamed up to turn chapters from the fourth grade history textbook into their own unique, illustrated and published storybooks.
The books are now for sale on Amazon, and all profits go to purchase copies of the books for the Evergreen Mill Elementary School and Loudoun County High School libraries.
The project was created in 2017 by mother-daughter duo Tracy Cody, a high school government teacher, and her daughter Kathryn Hicks, a fourth-grade teacher.
“We were just talking one night, and we realized we were teaching the same thing for twelfth and fourth grade, just on different levels, and so we brainstormed and decided we should do a book because the curriculum overlaps,” Cody said.
After a forced break due to the pandemic, they resumed the project and expanded it by adding high school teacher Nancy Thomas’s sections of the same Academic Government class that Cody teaches.
This year, four fourth grade classes and five high school senior Academic Government classes worked to create five history books, six chapters each, based on the fourth grade history curriculum.
This project was a major graded assignment for the high school seniors. Each high school student was given the parameters of the project, their fellow group members, and their assigned chapter. From there, it was completely up to the students to work together to develop the final product—a story chapter modeled off a chapter from the history textbook.
The project took a lot of hard work, time and meetings from the high schoolers, who served as leaders guiding the younger kids through the project.
“Every person in the group had a piece, they were all accountable and all working for it. There wasn’t one person who didn’t work,” Thomas said.
“We saw students who didn’t typically engage be really engaged,” Cody said.
After meeting with their elementary school counterparts, the high schoolers came up with stories based on the fourth grade history textbook—some more concrete, and others more allegorical—while the fourth graders drew pictures to represent each step of the story.
“At first it was a little bit weird because when we first joined the Google Meet call there was one kid that would talk and the others were hiding,” Ellison Taliaferro, a senior, said describing some of the challenges of meeting with her group online. “A lot of it was you starting the conversation at first and asking them questions, but then they got more comfortable and started talking…. but it was stressful figuring out how to get them to talk.”
Each group took different methods to convert the textbook chapter into a history story. One group told the story from the perspective of Thomas Jefferson and James Madison’s quills, while another group used ducks and geese to describe the story behind the Declaration of Independence.
After developing rough drafts of all the chapters, the Loudoun County High School students took a field trip to visit the fourth-grade classes at Evergreen Mill. They spent time working hard at editing their chapters in groups and competing in an online history quiz game called Blooket, but also playing together outside during recess and enjoying ice cream at lunch.
“It was a lot harder than I thought,” high school senior Sofie Steel said about playing Blooket with fourth grader Hudson Reilly. “He ended up giving me the job to just look at the board and tell him if he was in first place or not.”
Bryan Mora, a student in one of the Academic Government classes who participated in the project, also attended Evergreen Mill Elementary School. He said it was a little emotional to go back to his elementary school and see his former teachers.
“I was thinking ‘I was once in their shoes.’ I know how it is to look at older people and be like ‘oh wow.’ It was crazy to be the older kid in that scenario,” he said.
Siblings Kamdyn Perley, a senior, and fourth grader Summer Perley said they enjoyed having lunch together after working on the project.
After the field trips, Cody and Thomas compiled all of the material into five books. All five books have the same basic content but use different methods of organizing and explaining the facts. They made final edits and uploaded them to be published and sold on Amazon.
Cody and Thomas said they hope to turn the project into a yearlong one and possibly get community sponsors for the books to be placed in community spaces like doctor’s office waiting rooms. They also want to team up with a Spanish class at the high school to help translate the books to make them accessible to more students.
Cody and Thomas said doing the project renewed their love of teaching, commenting after the field trip “this is why we do this.”
“The big kids got the little kids to come up to the next level, and everyone was able to come up to a different level than what they were used to producing, and that is really important,” Cody said.
The senior students said the project heightened their interest in government and history. Steel said she probably got a better grade this year than in years past thanks to Cody’s passion and the history book project.
“The project gave me more of a passion for learning about government,” Mora said. “Going into it, I thought ‘I don’t know how this is going to be,’ but Mrs. Cody, she’s passionate, and I saw that and it made me take a personal interest in it.”
Find the books on Amazon: Creation of American Democracy—Our Interpretation, by Mrs. Cody’s and Mrs. Hicks’ classes, Our Interpretation of the Creation of American Democracy, by Mrs. Cody’s and Mrs. Ferranti’s classes, Our Interpretation of the Creation of American Democracy, by Mrs. Cody’s and Mrs. Nazionale’s classes, Our Interpretation of the Creation of U.S. Democracy, by Mrs. Thomas’ and Mrs. Ater’s classes, and American Democracy: A Story, by Mrs. Thomas’ and Mrs. Hawes’ classes.
Maggie McCabe is an intern at Loudoun Now and a rising sophomore at Davidson College majoring in political science.
