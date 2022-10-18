Amy Trickett, an English teacher at Lightridge High School, was announced as the October Year of the Educator winner on Oct. 14 and given a fall adventure-themed prize.
Trickett was just settling into her weekly English teacher team meeting on Friday when Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler and Loudoun Education Foundation Executive Director Danielle Nadler surprised her with a visit.
The Year of the Educator initiative was created by a division administrative team along with education foundation. The goal is to surprise randomly-selected teachers or support staff members with a prize valued at $500 or more presented by the superintendent. Loudoun Education Foundation members also join in the surprise visit.
Trickett was randomly selected from 11,000 staff members.
“We are delighted to be here today to surprise you with this gift and to thank you for being part of LCPS. This is just a small way for us to show our appreciation,” Ziegler stated according to a press release.
This month’s prize included a gift certificate to Virginia State parks that can be used for admission to a park or facility rental and a gift certificate to Sierra Trading Post to buy outdoor supplies. Trickett also received a 30-day pass to a local yoga studio, donated by Yoga Shala, a 40 oz. Hydro flask, and a Patagonia vest among other things.
Trickett said the prize was “fabulous” and said, “it is like the prize package was tailored just for me.”
“This is such a fun initiative to be a part of, we love bringing joy and excitement to a staff member’s day,” Nadler said. She added they are busy planning prizes for the coming months and are looking forward to surprising more staff members.
“This initiative is an excellent way to fulfill LEF’s mission of supporting LCPS teachers and staff,” Nadler said.
Year of the Educator prizes will be presented to a randomly selected LCPS teacher or staff member each month during the 2022-23 school year. LEF secures the Year of the Educator prizes as in-kind or cash donations.
Businesses interested in donating to the initiative can email Nadler at danielle@loudouneducationfoundation.org.
