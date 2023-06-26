Aldie teen Kenneth Calhoun was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from Lighthouse Guild in New York City to attend William and Mary University this fall.
Calhoun was one of 15 legally blind recipients across the country who are entering college or attending graduate school in the fall to receive the scholarship.
“This scholarship would allow me to learn as much as possible without worrying about costs and limitations. However, what is most important to me is answering the question: How can I give back to all the communities that swerved and helped me grow? Exploration and further understanding of the world will enhance current and future societies,” Calhoun said. “I want to participate in that movement and contribute as much as possible.”
Calhoun took 42 college credits including more than 190 hours in computer camps and courses and volunteered as a way to enhance his overall skillsets.
Calhoun said he initially wanted to pursue a career in math, but that changed after attending a summer academy at NASA’a Langley Research Center.
During the weeklong program, Calhoun said he collaborated with the Science and Surface Operations team and saw the impact of teams working together on a large project.
“The experience made me realize I wanted to pursue a career in physics, not just that, but an occupation at NASA. The massive jump from math to physics was triggered by the realization that I could learn about the world and mathematics,” he said. “Pursuing a career in physics has helped me realize that a better understanding of the order of the universe increases my appreciation of the world.”
Lighthouse Guild scholarships are awarded to legally blind students to help with their transition into college or graduate school. They are awarded based on academic accomplishment and merit. The 2023 recipients will be attending some of the nation’s most competitive universities, according to the announcement.
Lighthouse Guild’s Scholarship Program has awarded over $2.7 million in scholarships to students from around the country since 2005. Former scholarship recipients have gone on to careers as nurses, attorneys, teachers, engineers, chemists, composers, musicians, neuroscientists, social workers, business owners, investors, epidemiologists, physician assistants, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, journalists, and computer scientists.
Learn more at lighthouseguild.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.