The Loudoun Education Foundation rebranded its 10-year-old weekend meals program, changing the name from the Backpack Coalition to Fueled.
Fueled, with its new name and new look, still has the same student-focused mission—a compassionate food security program that provides meals to more than 1,000 food-insecure students each week, according to an announcement of the change.
Fueled serves students both through meal bags and in-school pantries, and delivers to more than 35 public schools throughout Loudoun County.
Fueled Coordinator Kirslyn Schell-Smith said there were several reasons for the rebrand.
“People often confused us with other local programs or thought we delivered school supplies,” she said. “We hope the new name, with its modern logo, leaves behind any stigma and is something students feel comfortable embracing,” she said.
The goal of Fueled is to empower and alleviate the traumatic stressors of food insecurity by quickly responding to critical needs, leveraging community partnerships, and by thoughtfully sourcing food. Its team is especially passionate about empowering students from historically marginalized populations to reach their full potential, according to the announcement.
“We’re thankful to see how the Loudoun Education Foundation has taken this weekend meals program and reimagined just what’s possible,” 100WomenStrong Founder and President Karen Schaufeld said. “Through launching in-school pantries, creating new partnerships, and expanding to more schools, 100WomenStrong is excited to see how Fueled will continue to nourish students so that they can focus on learning.”
100WomenStrong, a Loudoun County-based philanthropic organization, worked with LEF to establish Backpack Coalition.
Seneca Ridge Middle School Principal Nick Cottone said he’s seen the positive impacts of the program has had on about 75 families at his school.
“I can tell you that it has opened up so many resources for our families,” he said.
As students are connected to Fueled, the school learns of other needs the families may have and are able to direct them to other community resources.
“It has meant so much to our families, even beyond the regular delivery of food,” Cottone said.
Executive Director of the Loudoun Education Foundation Danielle Nadler thanked the organizations that partner with Fueled to ensure that the program’s donated dollars go further. Nadler specifically thanked Loudoun Hunger Relief for providing warehouse space for the program, as well as the collaboration between Amazon Web Services and Metro Logistics for delivering more than 1,000 meal bags each week to the schools.
“Fueled is truly a community-driven program,” she said. “From the hundreds of volunteers who pack and deliver the meals to those who donate food or write a check, it all helps us ensure that students show up to class ready to learn.”
To learn more about Fueled, and how you can support the organization through volunteer pack nights, delivery dates, snack and hygiene drives, or donations, please visit LoudounEducationFoundation.org.
