Leesburg town leaders on Thursday kicked off construction of the Police Department headquarters expansion with a formal groundbreaking ceremony.
The $26.5 million project includes a 14,000-square-foot addition, as well as a renovation of the existing headquarters building.
Mayor Kelly Burk noted that since the police station opened in 1997, the town’s population has doubled and the police department staff has grown as well.
“While it is always good to be close to your colleagues at work, sometimes it can be too close and I think we’ve gotten to that point in this building,” Burk said.
The mayor said the “sorely needed” investment builds on the work of the Town Council this year to increase Police Department pay in a bid to boost recruitment in an increasingly competitive market.
“I have no doubt that it will serve as its own recruiting tool,” she said of the expansion. “This will help our officers meet the continuing and growing needs of our community and to accommodate the needs of our sworn and civilian staff.”
Police Chief Thea Pirnat agreed, saying the project demonstrates the council’s strong commitment to support the department and its staff.
Beyond creating more space, Pirnat highlighted plans to provide more wellness support for the staff, including a gym and a lactation room for mothers; collaborative spaces for staff members to work together; a private waiting area for victims; an updated community room and lobby; and lighting and technology upgrades.
She also acknowledged her staff will be working in a construction zone for the next two years.
“It is not going to be fun, however it will be exciting,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.