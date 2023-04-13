The Loudoun County government will hold a public information meeting about plans for the Westpark property from 6 to 7 p.m. April 26 in the Board of Supervisors meeting room.
The county purchased the 134-acre former golf course in southern Leesburg in August for use as a passive park and earmarked $13.4 million to complete the work by 2027.
Next week’s meeting at the County Government Center will provide an update on the interim maintenance the county will conduct until the park improvements are complete and offer a preview of the project schedule and public input process that is planned in the coming months.
More information—including a link to sign up updates on the project—is posted on the Loudoun County website at loudoun.gov/westparkproperty.
