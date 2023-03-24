Loudoun County has begun its yearly property maintenance work at the former Westpark golf course in Leesburg, which is planned as parkland and protected by a conservation easement. Residents nearby may soon see activity on the property as that maintenance begins.
The county does not own the former clubhouse, and will not be working there.
The work does include demolishing three buildings on the property, two former golf course maintenance buildings and a silo, which the county says is unstable and must be removed. Work to disconnect those buildings from utility lines has already begun, and demolition is expected to begin in April and take three weeks.
It also includes regular grass mowing in limited areas. Maintenance crews will mow grass approximately 20 feet from residential property lines and along a four-foot swath on each side of the former golf cart paths, which are now open to the public for walking, running and biking. That mowing will occur weekly from April through October.
Crews will also perform rough-cut mowing on the high grass and weed across the entire property twice this year, weather permitting.
Other maintenance work, such as stormwater maintenance along the streams or tree trimming, will be conducted as needed.
The county bought the land in 2022 for $3.8 million, following concerns from neighbors about plans for a townhouse development at the former golf course. JK Moving founder Chuck Kuhn bought the entire golf course, forestalling that development, and held on to eight acres zoned for commercial uses, including the former clubhouse. The remaining 134 acres he placed under conservation easement and sold to the county, which plans a passive park on the land.
The county will begin gathering input on those plans in the coming weeks, according to its announcement, which will guide its design for the park.
For more information and to subscribe to updates on the Westpark project go to loudoun.gov/westparkproperty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.