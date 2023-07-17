A four-month effort to restructure the intersection of King and Market streets will require the surrounding downtown blocks to be fully closed to traffic during the next two weekends.
The project started July 5 with plans for nightly street closures, with crews working from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays through October.
While those will continue, the extended weekend closures announced by the town July 17 are intended to provide crews with longer uninterrupted periods to work under the streets.
The closure will be in effect from 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, through 5 a.m. Monday, July 24; and again from 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, through 5 a.m. Monday, July 31.
During the closures, traffic will be detoured around the site. Pedestrian access will be provided.
The final phase of the Market and King Street Improvement Project includes relocating storm structures from the corners of the intersection, replacing street lights, installing underground utility conduits, and replacing sidewalks, ramps, and pavement.
Learn more at leesburgva.gov/market-and-king.
