Leesburg Town Manager Kaj Dentler on Tuesday announced a series of organizational changes, including the appointment of an assistant town manager, and the merger of the departments of Planning & Zoning and Plan Review.
Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation Kate Trask was promoted to assistant town manager. A Leesburg native, she has been a town employee since 2004 when she started as recreation and events manager. She served as the assistant director of recreation from 2008 to 2010. Since 2018, she also has served as a certified ADA coordinator, ensuring the town’s compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In her new role, effective Aug. 7, Trask will report directly to the town manager to help provide management oversight of the town’s 14 departments while continuing as the town’s ADA coordinator. She will also focus on enhancing the town’s community engagement efforts and provide centralized coordination between town departments and organizers of the community events, according to the announcement.
“Kate will play an instrumental part in leading the organization forward as we look to the next five to 10 years in planning Leesburg’s future,” Dentler stated. “Kate’s record in Leesburg is one of demonstrated excellence, and she will continue to be a valuable member of town government in this new role.”
With Trask’s promotion, Parks & Recreation Department Director Rich Williams is restructuring his management team. Katey Jackson, who joined the town staff in 1996, has been named the assistant director of Recreation. Jon Cleaves, a town employee since 2003, is the new assistant director of parks.
In merging the departments of Planning & Zoning and Plan Review, Dentler is putting all planning and zoning functions together in a new Department of Community Development.
The Department of Plans Review was created in 2008 by then-town manager John Wells, who pulled those services from the Engineering & Public Works Department as part of an effort to streamline the land review process.
Dentler said his goal is to continue the focus on customer service while gaining organizational efficiencies and improving processes.
Planning and Zoning Director James David will take over as director of the new department of Community Development. David joined town staff in 2022 following six years working for Loudoun County government.
“James is the right person to lead this new department and help the Town achieve its customer service and organizational goals. Since James has been a member of Town staff, I have been very impressed with his leadership and vision for land development and sustainability in Leesburg,” Dentler stated.
The new department will officially debut later this summer.
