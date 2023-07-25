A section of West Market Street will be closed to traffic throughout the day Wednesday as part of a downtown infrastructure project.
Construction crews will be working to lower a water line in advance of the installation of new storm sewer pipe as part of a four-month-long project to restructure the King Street/Market Street intersection.
Starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, Market Street between King and Wirt streets will be closed. The road is expected to reopen to traffic at 5 a.m. Thursday.
The entire intersection of King and Market streets will continue to be closed each day during overnight hours and throughout this weekend—from 10:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday—as previously announced.
Traffic will be directed to follow detours around the construction zone.
