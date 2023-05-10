Patrons at the Leesburg Senior Center got a special treat Tuesday morning when The Rhythm Makers hand chime group performed a concert in the gym to mark Older Americans Month.
The group is comprised of people with moderate-stage cognitive impairment and their care partners under a program developed by the Area Agency on Aging through the county’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services.
Under the direction of Elder Resources Case Manager Lori Stahl, they performed classic favorites along with the anthems of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The Rhythm Makers formed in 2022 and held their first live performance in December, featuring holiday classics. The group is designed to give individuals with early to moderate stage cognitive impairment a purpose, routine, enjoyment and is open to residents who wouldn’t normally be able to participate in other group settings.
