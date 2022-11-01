Students from Evergreen Mill Elementary School created the winning entry in the Town of Leesburg’s annual “Paint the Plow” contest.
Two Leesburg schools participated in the project, sponsored by the Leesburg Commission on Public Art and the Friends of Leesburg Public Arts.
The 2022 theme was “Weather”. The two entries were Super Snowman, by Evergreen Mill Elementary School, and Snow Day, by Catoctin Elementary School. The winner was selected by the members of the public using an online survey.
The painted snowplow blades were featured in the Kiwanis Halloween Parade on Monday night.
Both plows will be seen during the town’s Christmas and Holiday parade in December and, of course, when crews are clearing streets this winter.
