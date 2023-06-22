First Mount Olive Baptist Church will be celebrating Pastor Harold S. Stinger’s 33rd anniversary and the church’s 139th anniversary on Sunday, June 25.
“New Horizons” is the theme of the Day of Jubilee. Rev. Dr. Vincent Jackson of Ewing, NJ, will deliver the pastor’s anniversary message during the 10 a.m. service. A luncheon will be served at noon, followed by Songs of Worship by the Spiritual Harmonizers of Northern Virginia from 2 to 3 p.m. The celebration will continue with a 3 p.m. service that will culminate with the 139th church anniversary message delivered by Rev. Dr. Jerry Bryant of Chantilly Baptist Church.
The church is located at 216 Loudoun Street, SW. All are welcome to attend any part of the anniversary celebrations.
