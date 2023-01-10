The Leesburg Town Council elected Neil Steinberg to serve a two-year term as vice mayor during its Jan. 9 organizational meeting.
Steinberg takes the post held for the past six years by Marty Martinez, who did not seek reelection to a sixth four-year council term, but is campaigning for a House of Delegates seat.
During the meeting, council member Kari Nacy also put her name in the hat for the vice mayor’s seat. The motion to appoint Steinberg was considered first and he secured the required majority to win. No vote was taken on Nacy.
Much of Monday’s meeting focused on making reappointments and filling vacant seats on the town’s 12 advisory panels. The appointments were largely approved unanimously without debate.
The exception was the Planning Commission. For that panel, the council opted to take separate votes on each of the four nominees. Mayor Kelly Burk nominated Ad Barnes to reappointment to serve the final two years of a term begun by Keith Reeve, who is slated to move to a seat on the Board of Architectural Review. Steinberg nominated Gigi Robinson for reappointment to a four-year term. Council member Todd Cimino-Johnson nominated Cris Candice Tuck to a four-year term. Those appointments were confirmed unanimously.
Council member Patrick Wilt’s nomination of Ron Campbell drew objections. Campbell served one four-year term on the Town Council and then unsuccessfully challenged Burk for mayor in the 2020 election. Campbell’s appointment to a four-year term was approved on a 4-3 vote, with Burk, Steinberg and Council member Zach Cummings opposed.
