The Sergeant Major John Champe Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution on Oct. 12 awarded two Leesburg police officers with Life Saving Commendation and Medals, in cooperation with Chief Greg Brown, Deputy Chief Vanessa Grigsby and police department staff.
Officer Stephen Meyer and Officer Matthew Wolfe were recognized for their lifesaving actions in an incident July 11. According to the commendation, on that day they responded to a report of an assault with a bat and a machete on Fort Evans Road. Meyer secured the scene and applied tourniquets to the victim’s right arm and left leg while speaking with him to keep him calm and alert. Meyer requested the next officer on scene bring their Tactical Emergency Casualty Care kit.
Lt. Chris Mongelluzzo, the next officer on the scene, provided the kit, with Wolfe arriving immediately after. Wolfe and Meyer administered first aid and remained with the victim until emergency medical services arrived. Those actions prevented further loss of blood, prevented the victim from going into shock, and directly impacted EMS’s additional lifesaving efforts.
Loudoun County Fire-Rescue Operational Medical Director Dr. John Morgan stated “without qualification that the actions of Officers Meyer and Wolfe clearly saved the victim’s life. The victim sustained severe injuries that required immediate action to prevent death from blood loss and Officers Meyer and Wolfe acted definitively and without hesitation,” according to the commendation.
“The calm bravery and quick actions to render immediate, lifesaving aid to the victim by Officer Stephen Meyer and Officer Matthew Wolfe reflects highly on themselves, their training, their profession, and the Leesburg Police Department,” the citation reads. “They represent the best of law enforcement and are a valued asset to the citizens of the Town of Leesburg and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
Chapter President Ken Bonner and Vice President Barry Schwoerer represented the Sergeant Major John Champe Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, and the citations were read by Chapter Member Rhett Wade, Chairman of the Public Service Committee.
(0) comments
