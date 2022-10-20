The Rt. 7/Battlefield Parkway interchanges this week earned an award of merit in the Engineering News Record's list of best projects in the mid-Atlantic.
The application was submitted by general contractor Wagman Heavy Civil Inc.
The project was cited for featuring an unusual design for the bridge through its use of an alternate technical concept. Instead of a steel girder superstructure typically deployed for single point urban intersections, a parallel, pre-stressed concrete framing system was used that increases total bridge area. That reduced both construction cost and schedule while boosting durability, resulting in Virginia’s widest bridge without a longitudinal expansion joint, according to the report.
The project provides a model for future ultra-wide, joint-free and low-maintenance decks in Virginia, with the potential for major changes to deck design, construction and detailing in the state, ENR stated.
The project also came with a number of challenges. Electric, gas, water, sewer and numerous telecommunications lines had to be moved to make way for new auxiliary lanes for the on/off ramps. Geotechnical conditions led to the bridge abutment pilings being drilled and encased, not driven. Trouble with procuring materials and difficulty in accessing work areas led to delays, which the team was able to compensate for by accelerating other parts of the project, according to the report.
