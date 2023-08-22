A pioneer of Leesburg’s park system again was recognized for his contributions Monday as the town unveiled a new display at the 10-acre park already named for him.
Ken Robinson was the first chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission upon its founding in 1986. He served seven years in that post during a pivotal time in the town’s history when several new developments were being planned or built and as the Rust family donated 138 acres that became Ida Lee Park. Robinson’s commission, together with the Town Council led by then-mayor Bob Sevila, established the design of the Ida Lee Park that continues to be a community centerpiece three decades later.
A year following his retirement from the commission, town renamed Exeter 12 Ball Field—another project championed by the advisory panel—as Kenneth W. Robinson Park. The dedication occurred April 23, 1994, during the Central Loudoun Little League’s 30th Opening Day ceremony.
In that ceremony, Robinson threw out the first pitch to Jeremy Huber. On Monday, that now-grown Little Leaguer returned to the ballfield, where Robinson presented Huber with the same ball they shared 29 years earlier.
Brody McCray, today’s Parks and Recreation Commission chair, said that honoring the community’s past leaders is a priority for the panel.
“This project has been a labor of love for this commission for several years. It is a great feeling to finally see it come to fruition,” he said. “Many of our amenities were formed and named in a previous generation. Today’s users may not—and the next generation will not—know the significance of the names and the history behind the names and the places. That changes today.”
“Under his leadership, Leesburg saw a tremendous expansion of park resources and he and his team set the standard for the department—making it the jewel that it is today,” McCray said of Robinson.
After telling Robinson’s story on a display at the Plaza Street ballfield, McCray said more displays are planned this year and the treatment is expected to be a part of any future town amenity as well.
McCray recalled that at the time they were planning Ida Lee Park, only the farmhouse stood on the property.
“We started the life of Ida Lee in that building. It took us nearly nine years,” he said.
Robinson also praised the work of today’s parks and recreation staff for their work to maintain of the facilities.
