Artist Danielle Ferrin this week is putting the finishing touches on her mural on the side of Leesburg’s Town Shop building along Russell Branch Parkway. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Ferrin’s tribute to the varied services provided by the town’s Department of Public Works staff—from traffic lights to drinking water—was selected by the Commission on Public Arts last fall as part of the town’s public arts campaign. The project was funded by Friends of Leesburg Public Arts.
The Town Shop is located at 1393 Russell Branch Parkway near the Village at Leesburg neighborhood.
