The Parks and Recreation Commission has weighed in on the Town Council effort to identify a location for an outdoor performance center.
In a report presented Monday, the panel concluded there are no locations on town-owned park property that would be suitable for a 14,000 square foot facility with accommodations for up to 500 spectators. However, the commission did identify four privately owned parcels that might.
The council agreed to explore options for the development of an outdoor stage during its planning retreat early this year. The idea started as a small band shell, perhaps located at Ida Lee Park, to provide performance space for symphonies, chorale groups, and community theater groups.
While nixing Ida Lee Park and other town properties, the commission suggested the council look at land just north of the park, land near Veterans Park, undeveloped property north of the Meadowbrook neighborhood, and a lot currently for sale on Morven Park Road near Ida Lee Park.
The commission also suggested the council conduct a formal needs assessment for an outdoor performance venue as the best next step.
