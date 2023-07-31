The Leesburg Commission on Public Arts and Friends of Leesburg Public Arts are seeking submissions for the next round of works to be displayed in the ArtsPARKs sculpture garden in Raflo Park.
Five works of art will be selected for the exhibit, which will be on display from June 2024 and run through June 2026.
Selected artists or artist teams will receive an honorarium of $1,000 per sculpture. Submissions are due by Sept. 15. COPA will send their final recommendations to the Leesburg Town Council for final approval.
For complete submission guidelines and instructions, go to leesburgva.gov/artsparks-call-to-artists.
