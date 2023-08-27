The Leesburg Police Department held its annual Fiesta Latina at the Ida Lee Park soccer fields Saturday.
The event featured a soccer tournament, snacks and drinks, and informational and recruiting kiosks from the Police Department and community organizations. Spanish speaking officers will be present to answer questions. A trophy will be awarded to the winning soccer team.
The program is part of the department’s efforts to engage with community members, to hear the residents’ perspective on the department’s operations and to hear their concerns.
