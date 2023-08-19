Clear blue skies and a steady breeze provided near ideal conditions for today’s Festival of Kites and Crafts at Ida Lee Park in Leesburg.
The annual event features arts and craft vendors, food trucks and music, along with ample space to fly kites in the park’s fields—although some kite pilots learned that no matter how large the field, sometimes the trees still win.
Admission is free and the event continues through 6 p.m.
Learn more at chiceventsdc.com/fun-family-events.
