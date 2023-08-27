The Family One nonprofit on Saturday held its third annual—and largest—family fest at the Douglass Community Center in Leesburg.
More than 600 area residents attended the event that supports The Family One’s youth mentorship programs. The day was filled with music, food, a talent show, and basketball and other games.
Co-founder Derrick Veney said it was a perfect day.
“This is how we get to the kids—through basketball and all these games. We get the trust between us and then we start learning,” he said.
“We’re meeting them where they are and giving them a voice without being judged. I think this the best way to do it. Bring the community together and get with the kids and build connections,” he said.
During a day with The Family One’s mentors were building connections, organizers took time to honor someone who had influenced their lives. Clyde Sexton, a youth sports coach in Leesburg for more than 60 years, was presented with the Community Mentor Award.
Learn more about The Family One at thefamilyone.com.
