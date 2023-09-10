As the Leesburg's parks staff prepares to close the AV Symington Aquatic Center for the season, they opened the gates Saturday to scores of dogs who spent the morning splashing, chasing balls, and swimming laps in the pool's lazy river.
It was the 15th year for the popular dog swim.
