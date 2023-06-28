Five miles of trails, an 18-hole disc golf course, a dog park, picnic areas, and fishing piers. Those are among the offerings planners envision for the Westpark property, a 134-acre passive park in Leesburg.
Representatives of the county’s departments of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure and Park, Recreation and Community Development provided an update during a community meeting Tuesday night.
The concepts are still in the early stages and construction of park facilities is four years away under the current schedule.
The former golf course ceased operation in 2019 as a homebuilder pursued development plans for the property. Those efforts failed to win community or Town Council support and the land was then purchased by the Kuhn family, who placed it under a conservation easement. The county purchased the majority of the property in May 2021.
“The entire property has an existing conservation easement, which preserves the natural landscape while allowing residents and visitors to access department activities within the park be integrated with the proposed environmental features to create wetlands and remediation of the existing streams. It's a big task,” said Adam Steiner, a landscape architect with J2 Engineers.
“In a nutshell, it has the conservation easement putting limits on the amount of impervious area we can have in the park and the size of the buildings. So, while we're going to develop a park and turn it into a passive park, there are very strict limits on paving and how many buildings and all this we can do. And it's pretty tough,” he said. “The whole purpose of it is to maintain it in perpetuity as a natural open space where the people can use, but it's not going to be developed in six months. … We have four years ahead of us to really get this thing off the ground.
The community meeting was attended by more than 60 people, mostly neighbors living adjacent or close to the park, along with representatives of environmental groups and a contingent from the LoCo Disc Golf Club. Steiner and county representatives stressed that planning is in the early stages, and they continue to seek public input on ideas for the park.
Residents raised concerns about the interim maintenance plan in which the county is conducting limited mowing along pathways and neighboring properties. Allowing much of the park to grow as tall-grass meadows limits the use of the park, several said. They asked for more areas to be mowed—including a popular community gathering point to view the town’s annual July 4 fireworks display.
The county has earmarked $13.4 million for development of the park, expected to be complete in 2027.
Current concept plans can be viewed at loudoun.gov/westparkproperty. Public comments also are being collected on that website.
The property is open from dusk to dawn with activities restricted to the existing trails.
(1) comment
I'm glad that, in the end, this became a park. That is the best use scenario for the land.
