The Thomas Balch Library Advisory Commission seeks nominations for the 31st annual Loudoun History Awards.
The awards honor individuals who have made a significant contribution to preserving Loudoun’s past through collection of county documents and memorabilia, preservation of historic landmarks, visual arts, writing, or long-term involvement in local history organizations.
Letters of nomination should include a statement on the nominee’s accomplishments. Newspaper articles, program announcements, publications, or other supporting information may be included. Send nominations to: Alexandra S. Gressitt, Library Director, Thomas Balch Library, 208 W. Market St., Leesburg, VA 20176
Deadline for nominations is Oct. 2. The awards ceremony will be held Nov. 5. For more information, contact Alexandra Gressitt at 703-737-7195 or agressitt@leesburgva.gov.
