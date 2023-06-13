Following a spike in complaints about noise from airplanes departing Leesburg Executive Airport, pilots-in-training are being encouraged to follow a new flight pattern.
“All the good things we’ve been doing at the airport fortunately—or unfortunately—has increased traffic,” Airport Manager Scott Coffman told the Town Council during a briefing Monday night.
Concerns center on the Evergreen Meadows neighborhood, located about a half mile from the end of the airport’s runway. The subdivision, built in 2001, borders the no-build Runway Protection Zone and lies within the Airport Impact Overlay Zoning District that requires homebuyers to sign disclosures acknowledging the proximity of the airport and the expectation of aircraft overflights.
After meeting with neighbors, Coffman said the primary source of the complaints was narrowed to the flight patterns used by the five flight schools based at the airport. Specifically, he said pilots were flying over the neighborhood as they powered up to make a left turn to loop back to the airport for a landing or touch-and-go operations.
As a result of talks with the residents, the schools now are being asked to alter the flight pattern to fly farther out and make the turn over the Dulles Greenway/Leesburg Bypass area. That change, made last week, is expected to lower the noise impacts by flying over neighborhoods at a higher altitude and with lower power. The schools also are being asked to avoid nighttime repetitive touch-and-go training flights.
Coffman noted that changing the flight pattern is just a guideline to pilots and flight schools. Only the FAA can mandate restrictions, he said.
According to the report prepared for Monday’s Town Council briefing, repetitive flight training traffic has increased since 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the airport averaged 4,600 monthly takeoffs/landings. Since July of 2020, the airport has averaged 6,300 flights per month, with summer peaks more than 8,000 per month. Traffic continues to grow, with 8,947 takeoffs/landings reported in May.
Residents also are concerned about lead air pollution from aircraft fuel, an issued being raised in many communities across the country. Piston-engine aircraft use low-lead 100 octane fuel, but the FFA is working to develop unleaded fuel for light aircraft, the report stated.
(1) comment
If I were these people, I'd be more concerned about the "five flight schools" flying over my house. Not exactly a comforting thought.
