A new memorial intended to better honor the memory of Leesburg’s poorest residents has been completed in Union Cemetery.
The display tells the story of those buried in Potter’s Field, the free burial ground that was established on the then-edge of town in 1939. In 1983, the cemetery was paved over during the widening of Market Street and the development of a shopping center. At that time, the comingled remains of some of the people buried there were moved to a single plot at Union Cemetery.
Last year, the Town Council approved a plan to erect a more fitting memorial at the rear of the cemetery near Rust Library. The new area includes an obelisk inscribed with the words “Not Forgotten,” and a historical marker which tells the story of the burial ground, including the requirement that one half of the cemetery “be appropriated to the burial of White persons, and the other half to the burial of free persons of color.” Burials continued at Potter’s Field until the 1950s.
A formal dedication ceremony is being planned for May.
