The Leesburg Town Council gathered at the Ida Lee Recreation Center on Saturday for a six-hour planning session aimed at setting the priorities for its new term.
The council enters its term with two new members—Todd Cimino-Johnson and Patrick Wilt—and without the longest tenured member of the previous term, Marty Martinez, who did not seek reelection after serving 20 years.
Wilt did not attend the planning retreat.
The session was led by L. Kimball Payne III, a former Lynchburg city manager and former county administrator in Spotsylvania who works with The Berkley Group to provide consulting assistance to local governments.
Council members discussed a wide range of issues that will top their agendas in the months ahead.
Much of the day’s conversation focused on initiatives in the downtown area, including work to establish a Main Street program, and opportunities to develop a boutique hotel and a performing arts center in the historic district. Parking also was a top topic, with the council indicating it wants to evaluate the merits of establishing a parking authority to manage the system and collect fees, and to conduct a downtown parking master plan.
Planning and zoning issues also will be featured during the term. The town already is conducting a review of its Crescent District zoning rules that regulate land use in a redevelopment zone east and south of the historic district. In the coming weeks, the council is expected to launch an effort to rewrite the zoning ordinance to better implement the recently revised Town Plan. That work is expected to take two years.
Council members also highlighted the need to make more efficient use of the town’s advisory boards and commission, and to explore ways to provide better support to the town’s businesses.
Amid the continuing battle over the town’s efforts to annex more of the Compass Creek development along with the Microsoft data center complex there, council members cited a need to improve town-county relations. However, they said little was likely to change until the annexation effort is settled or taken to court following a review by the state’s Commission on Local Government, and until after the Board of Supervisors elections next fall.
Next up the council will work on the fiscal year 2024 budget. Town Manager Kaj Dentler will present his recommendations in early February.
Facing increased competition for hiring, especially in the Police Department, and soaring inflation, Dentler predicted the council will face difficult decisions.
“Leesburg has an artificially low tax rate. It is not sustainable,” Dentler said. “I can only reshuffle the deck chairs so many times.”
