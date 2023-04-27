The Leesburg Town Council will consider a request to raise the limit on the number of rooms that may be permitted in a commercial inn.
Currently, the town’s zoning ordinance limits inns to a maximum of 15 rooms. A building with more rooms in the downtown business district would be defined as a hotel or motel and would require special exception review.
Developer Kevin Ash already has cleared approvals through the Board of Architectural Review to build a hotel on South King Street. While the project envisions a 40-room boutique hotel, only 15 rooms are permitted without a special exception permit.
Addressing the council Tuesday night, he said the number of rooms—like other commercial uses—should be determined by the size of the building and issues such as adequate parking. For example, he said a 50-room inn would require 50 parking spaces while office uses in the same space would require 75 parking spaces and retail use would require 84. Ash also noted that a hotel use would generate substantially more tax revenue than office uses in the same size space.
During a briefing on the issue during their Monday night work session, council members seemed to lean toward continuing the policy of requiring special exception review for facilities with more than 15 rooms. The process requires a public hearing and allows the Town Council to apply special conditions for approval. In making the presentation, Zoning Administrator Michael Watkins recommended keeping the current rules in place.
On Tuesday, the council voted 6-1, with Vice Mayor Neil Steinberg opposed, to initiate a Zoning Ordinance change to potentially increase the number of rooms permitted by-right. In supporting the motion, Mayor Kelly Burk said her vote was not a commitment to support a change, but an agreement to let the staff present options to be considered.
Government making it harder and more expense for people to do businesses, create jobs and make a living, as usual. [ohmy]
