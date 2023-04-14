The effort to have George C. Marshall’s Leesburg home designated as an affiliate of the National Park Service has advanced to the next stage. This week, the agency published the findings of a reconnaissance survey of Dodona Manor, concluding the property meets the qualifications for the program.
U.S. Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10), along with Senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) in 2019 requested the park service conduct the review. The designation would be expected to increase public interest and awareness of Dodona Manor and could produce additional funds to further assist in its preservation.
The 66-page report builds on the study conducted in the effort to have the property declared a National Historic Landmark in 1996. That designation was followed by an extensive six-year restoration program of the home that was owned by Marshall and his wife Katherine from 1941 until his death in 1956.
Today, the George C. Marshall International Center operates the property as a house museum and an educational center, with programs built around Marshall’s principled approach to leadership.
“We are extremely grateful that the National Park Service has concluded that Dodona Manor is a candidate for affiliation with the National Park System. All of us at the Marshall Center work tirelessly to preserve the house and gardens as they were when General Marshall called Leesburg home,” said center Chairman Tom Greenspon. “We will continue working with our members of Congress, who have been incredibly supportive, to take the next step on the road to full affiliation.”
National Park System affiliates are a selected group of nationally significant areas. They are neither owned by the U.S. government nor directly administered or managed by the National Park Service. From a legal point of view, they are not units of the national park system, but can seek park service technical assistance and limited financial aid from the parks service. If Dodona Manor receives an “affiliated area" designation, it will still be owned and operated by the George C. Marshall International Center.
Used to reach the conclusion that the designation was justified, the survey including a description of the George C. Marshall House, an evaluation of its national significance, identification of similar sites within and outside of the national park system, a preliminary comparative analysis of sites with similar resource types and national themes, and recommendations for future action.
Virginia has four of the 25 NPS Affiliated Areas: the Jamestown National Historic Site owned and managed by Preservation Virginia; Red Hill Patrick Henry National Memorial, owned and managed by the Patrick Henry Memorial Foundation; the Natural Bridge National Monument, owned and managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation; and the Green Spring National Historic Landmark District in Louisa County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.